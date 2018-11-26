The ZAF Gulfstream G650 landing at Basel Airport. It costs US$26 million dollar, 262% percent larger than Zambia’s budget for health infrastructure.
This is good, its time ZAF started modernizing its fleet of planes considering their critical role. Well done.
Shame do we really need this piece of crap…more expensive foreign trips now for Lungu his bunch of thieves
Lungu’s days are numbered. He cannot go on forever
is he still buying the Sukhoi?
Zambia the real Africa….i thought Lungu had a heart for poor Zambians….being originally from Chawama himself…..never judge a book by its cover….the humble President now living an extravagant life……why cant we have the likes of ex Botswana President as our own…..look at RUPIAH BANDA even in retirement he wants to steal tax payers money…..Lungu start packing your katundu
Embarrassing.
That’s a Hip-hop jet which costs $6 million. Why add $20 million?
HH will get a better one for $10 million.
So much to discuss here.
I pray that it crashes on its maiden flight and no survivors at all.
Yet we going to south africa for specialist treatment!!!
Talk of priorities!!!
Awe mwandi, PF cadres are happy because when they are sick they will eat the tires on the presidential jet and heal, fi kopo sana ifi bantu ifi… these are all misplaced priorities, on top of that the moron just launched a $4.5 million dollar toll gate…. $ 4.5 million dollars… is it made out of gold…. talk about gold member what a fcuken kick in the face
That plane costs $65 million and not the LT reported $26 million unless someone in GRZ negotiated a serious knockdown price to which I say good job.
This is no surprise from the lazy corrupt one in State House…Kz must be over the moon!!
So in somebody’s misguided opinion, Zambia must not see any capital expenditure until all poverty in the country is eliminated. Who thinks like that mwe bantu? Please be educated and know that putting food on my table is my individual responsibility while investing in national infrastructure in government’s responsibility. Ala iloka pali bonse (it rains on everyone) and until you take personal responsibility for your situation, you’ll always be a cry baby
New air port and new presidential jet. Woow
HH and his cronies will be so happy with this. They think that this will give them political mileage after their multiplicity of recent political losses. HH and GBM have themselves not sold any of their ill gotten wealth to give to the poor. In fact they are busy stashing their ill gotten money outside the country. We cannot continue to show our worst foot forward and expect the world to take us seriously. Even in the US they still have people dying of poverty while one presidential car can feed the poor for life.
It has finally come out that Rupiah Banda’s mansion actually costed US2.5million. How come this man only disclosed that he will get K5 million and instead he ends up with K25 million? This was clarified on prime TV yesterday by that PS. Imagine how much is US26milliom in Kwacha? Things are not right in this country and its high time people opened their eyes and smelled the coffee. They were refusing, now these jets have started coming and at the same time we are crying about having only US1.6billion of import cover? This is not political but sheer greed engulfed with a puffed up pomposity of grandeur. Cry my beloved country.
We do not such luxury in Zambia for public officers especially. This is why someone said we have leaders with very wrong or misplaced priorities. This govt has got very good plans for themselves and not the country. Sata would have not sanctioned such expenditure that benefits only the elite few. A beautiful plane though!