Prince Harry has arrived in Zambia without his wife Meghan amid reports the pregnant duchess pulled out of the trip due to fears over the Zika viarus.
The Duke of Sussex, 34, touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport this afternoon and was the Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa.
Harry will complete the two-day tour of Zambia alone while his pregnant wife rests up with her mother, who is visiting Britain.
On arrival, Harry was greeted by nine-year-old Jane Chawanangwa, who presented the prince with a large bunch of flowers.
His trip will also see him visit the Burma Barracks in the capital Lusaka, where he will commemorate the country’s World War veterans.
During the visit, Harry will attend a board meeting with African Parks and meet Zambia’s President to learn about the country’s WWI centenary commemorations.
British High Commissioner to Zambia, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet, said: ‘The Duke of Sussex takes a special interest in Southern African and is assured a warm welcome during this first official welcome to Lusaka’.
I like that boy. But not ka Meghan.
You should’ve seen hiw he was welcomed here Aussie. The Aussie people worship him. The entire state came to a standstill here. School kids all went to line up on the streets just to get a glimpse like what we used to do back in the days of KK rule. Dont be naive.
The entire cabinet at the airport to receive a nonentity prince. He will be taking off his clothes or put on his Nazi Uniform once he tastes Mosi and tujilijili. Watch that one! Is there no work to do?
JUST REMEMBER THAT THE SUN NEVER SETS ON THE BRITISH EMPIRE OR COMMON WEALTH AS IT IS NOW CALLED. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE?
@Nose Demon, I also like him and his wife, not ka CHILDISH, the leader of a TRIBAL GROUPING in Zambia and PRIVATISATION THIEF.
The Prince represents the Queen. It’s the reason where ever he goes he meets presidents even in the US. Let’s all do our best to make him welcome.
We do not line up for chief Munkonge nor chief Mwamba( Our own chiefs) .But we go line up for our great grand child of our colonisers who looted out wealth and stashed them in London .
If you show genuine concern, why don’t you say the same when those ministers throng the airport each time ECL is travelling.
There is no difference if they waste time to welcome Harry or go to the Airport to welcome ECL coming or going to Ndola.
In fact, I would say the Harry one is more valuable as its one of its kind and hence deserve it, but not sure what you can tell us about welcoming ECL from Solwezi.
This is PF for you, all they know is welcome and send someone on errands, no time to work.
When will Prince poverty is history arrive in Matero ,Chibolya ,Misisi ,Chipata etc? Let our ministers spend time on making Zambia better that’s what matters most not this colonialist visit.Too many idlers disguised as high officials in Zambia
The Mayor and Council Spokes Person would have managed this young man. Who authorized them to leave offices?
This is the problem we have. In some countries we have seen our head of state his excellence ECL being welcomed by just ministers and here mwasha inchito.
This is what i don’t support.
I’ve never understood why people are so fascinated by these “blue-blooded” freeloaders. Harry breathes the same air and defecates just as we do…
Surely Bowman and crew had more pressing issues to deal with!!
It seems even people who are in Britain don’t know the significance of this so called boy. Crowned prince
It’s nice to be visited by Royalty .That’s why they are excited. This reinforces our the ties between our colonial Master and ourselves. They shall forever be indebted to Africa, where they discovered raw materials and a market for their goods.
Welcome Prince Harry to your second home. Thanks for David Livingston who brought us Christianity and all the Explorers and Missionaries who facilititated industrialization and civilization.
They came originally from peasants, they are not the true original settlers of those Isles.