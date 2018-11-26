Four armed robbers have broken into Lusaka’s Europa Casino and walked away with 1.2 million Kwacha and 3,000 US dollars.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the development to ZNBC News in an interview in Lusaka.

Mrs. Katongo said the incident occurred around 4am on Sunday, November 25.

She said one of the four robbers had a firearm while the others had picks which they used to attack the security guard identified as Kimbo Mazabuka.

Mrs. Katongo further said the robbers also went away with 10 mobile phones and two cars a Pajero and Toyota.

She said no one has been apprehended so far in connection with the robbery stating that investigations have been instituted in the matter.

