Four armed robbers have broken into Lusaka’s Europa Casino and walked away with 1.2 million Kwacha and 3,000 US dollars.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the development to ZNBC News in an interview in Lusaka.
Mrs. Katongo said the incident occurred around 4am on Sunday, November 25.
She said one of the four robbers had a firearm while the others had picks which they used to attack the security guard identified as Kimbo Mazabuka.
Mrs. Katongo further said the robbers also went away with 10 mobile phones and two cars a Pajero and Toyota.
She said no one has been apprehended so far in connection with the robbery stating that investigations have been instituted in the matter.
Kikikikiki robbery with pick-axes? Must be jerabos.
PF cadres use pangas.
Jerabos are PF cadres, didn’t you see them at state house recently, at the official hand over of black mountain…. elo lwanya
inside job,,,,,they just came to collect….these Casinos dont even pay their workers on time
The robbery will expose people who had gone to the casino for any other business. Cameras when switched will reveal filth that goes on in casinos.
Overall that’s a very sad development to lose colosal sums of money.
That is the end , our Zambian police, if it was 4 Opposition carders they could have been in police custard by now . but when it comes to that , the case is already closed . even if the carder was in mporokoso they could send the presidential Jet to go and erst him
There is wisdom in keeping zeeee….ati CUSTARD kikikikiki
What a thing….. Is it the economy that has pushed people into this kind of practice or it’s just their proffession
Am sure the premises had CCTV. The thieves will be arrested soon
who steals phones nowdays? they will be easily tracked down using the mobile tracking system at any service providers.
Am sure wherever they are they are spending careless its just a matter of one opening his eyes and putting ears on the ground. Let the nose smell that money in the air
IT USUALLY STARTS AT THE POINT OF SHARING THE LOOT. ONE ROBBER IS NOT SATISFIED WITH THE PORTION GIVEN AN DECIDES TO SPEW THE BEANS.
Hmmmm so casinos do actually make a lot of money. As far as apprehending the robbers is concerned that is a long gone conclusion.
Kimbo Mazabuka should be asked real questions.
Too bad. However,police do your best to arest and cage the fulls.