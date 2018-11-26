President Edgar Lungu says Zambia will continue to uphold human rights, the rule of law and good governance.

President Lungu was speaking when the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry called on him at state house today.

He said Zambia will also continue fostering cooperation with Britain because the two countries share a lot in common.

And President Lungu said Zambia cherishes the increased British investments in the country which has seen the establishment of a British chamber of Commerce.

He also said his administration wants to bridge the gender parity gap as well as championing the rights of the girl child to ensure nothing hinders their contribution to the country’s development.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry said there is need for commonwealth member states to put the interests of youths first by empowering them.

He said the commonwealth is a family of nations with many young people making a positive impact on their communities.

Prince Harry said it is important that the commonwealth increases its support to Zambia because of its strong credentials to the organisation.

Prince Harry who is also the President of the African Parks said Zambia has great opportunities in the wildlife sector to create jobs and services for the people.

[Read 841 times, 840 reads today]