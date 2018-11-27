Police in Muchinga Province are saddened with the rising number of murder cases involving elderly people.

Muchinga Province Assistant Commissioner, Buumba Munkondya, said murder cases pertaining to witchcraft suspicion against the elderly people are on the rise in the province which are orchestrated by family members.

Ms. Munkondya who was speaking at this year’s Police Annual Ball for Muchinga Division, charged that the elderly people should not be associated with witchcraft adding that, people should avoid taking the law in their own hands.

She further appealed to police officers to remain committed in maintaining law and order by thoroughly investigating such cases as well as prosecute all cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The Assistant Commissioner also thanked Government for providing the police service with several infrastructural development projects such as the new Chinsali Police Headquarters.

And Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Jobbicks Kalumba who was the Guest of the Honor at the event, called on police officers to conduct themselves in an exemplary manner stating that, maintaining their standards will help them prevail in their duties.

Dr. Kalumba charged that if the police service is to execute their duties effectively, there is need to uphold their moral conduct to the highest level.

He mentioned that Government is also concerned about the well-being of Police Officers in the province evidenced by the construction of 25 Officers’ houses in Matumbo which have since been completed.

The event was attended by Service Chiefs, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Davy Chanda, Heads of Government departments among others.

