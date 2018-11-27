Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned people against politicizing the housing units for the men and women in uniform which government is constructing countrywide through AVIC international.
And Mr. Kampyongo says if some workers have concerns relating to their working conditions, they should follow the right procedure than being used by some politicians.
He has further counselled workers engaged by AVIC International on the housing project not to be used by greedy politicians who are bent on frustrating government projects.
Mr. Kampyongo says the housing project under his ministry has helped in creating employment for many Zambians and uplifted their living standards.
He was speaking at his office after officials from his ministry toured Mwembeshi and Lilayi housing units which are under construction.
Mr. Kampyongo has however directed the Police Command to always distribute the housing units fairly to the men and women in uniform.
Meanwhile, AVIC International Lusaka Site Engineer Qin Zhi said works on the Mwembeshi housing units are progressing well and that the 85 Lilayi Police housing units have since been completed.
And PF National Youth Committee Member Ibrahim Mwamba is disappointed that Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is recording conversations and posting them on social media.
Mr. Mwamba said politics of provoking government officials in order to record them and post on social media have never worked in Zambia.
