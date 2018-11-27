President Edgar Lungu has commended the people of Lesotho for holding a multi-stakeholder national dialogue meeting to help resolve the outstanding political conflicts in the Kingdom.

President Lungu, who is the SADC Chairperson for the Organ on Politics Defence, and Security Cooperation, said he is pleased that various stakeholders from government, political parties, women, youths, church and civil society have gathered to discuss the future of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The Head of state is hopeful the multi-stakeholder national dialogue will spark the necessary constitutional, political, civil, judicial and security reforms that will transform Lesoth into a stable, peaceful and prosperous nation that the Basotho desired.

The multi-stakeholder national dialogue forum was officially opened by King Letsie III.

Lesotho was plunged into instability when two defence commanders were killed in 2015 and 2017.

SADC sent into the Kingdom of Lesotho the SADC Preventive Mission in Lesotho(SAPMIL) to restore order and security.

The dialogue is designed to begin the process of implementing reforms and draw consensus on the road map.

Zambias High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba who spoke on behalf of President Lungu urged the participants to set aside their difference, avoid mere competition of ideas but work towards achieving the Lesotho that its people desired.

