Home Lifestyle Photo Gallery Prince Harry's State House Visit in Pictures

November 27, 2018

President Edgar Lungu welcomes Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at State House when the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu welcomes Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at State House when the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu introduces Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda to Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at State House when the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu introduces Special Assistant to the President for Economic Development Affairs Hibeene Mwiinga to Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at State House when the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu welcomes Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at State House when the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu welcomes Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at State House when the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu with Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex having official talks at State House when the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu with Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex having official talks at State House when the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu with Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex having official talks at State House when the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu confers Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex shortly after the official talks at State House

President Edgar Lungu confers Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex shortly after the official talks at State House

President Edgar Lungu and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex with State House Specials take the official photography at State House when the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu bids farewell to Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at State House shortly after the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu bids farewell to Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at State House shortly after the Prince called on the President

President Edgar Lungu looks on whilst Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex signs in the visitors book at State House shortly after the Prince called on the President

COMMENTS

The photographer does not know how to take perfect/professional photos.

Awe Sangoma aleibwelamo, konse ena kano naficha!! Lol. Just thinking aloud!!

The ka boy is just too tall weh

Whats going on with you guys LT? you should number the pictures, so our comments can make sense.

Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at State House meeting and having great conversations with president Edgar Chagwa Lungu. If the world can recognize President Lungu and appreciate what he is doing to transform and uplift the standards of living for Zambians, who is the hyena not to?

It is an honor to have such visits in the country at least it's sending a big collaboration of Peace and friendship outside the country and the world at large.

Awe kwena ba Freedom statue made me laugh when he jumped on the photo shot line. You could see the man did not want to be left out. Where did this man come from kanshi…. kikikiki
