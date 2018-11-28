Nkana and Green Buffaloes continued Zambian clubs’ winning start to the 2018/2019 continental season with respective away and home wins on Wednesday.

Their victories came just 24 hours after Zesco United beat AS Sonidep 2-1 away in Niger in their CAF Champions League opener .

Green Eagles too won on Tuesday after collecting a historic debut victory following a 2-0 home win over Young Buffaloes of eSwatini in their CAF Confederation Cup tie in Choma.

In Mozambique on Wednesday, Nkana beat UD Songo 2-1 in Beira in their CAF Champions League first leg tie.

Harrison Chisala put Nkana ahead in the 35th minute and Festus Mbewe added the second in the 81st minute.

Mbewe’s goal came just three minutes after he replaced injured striker Ronald Kampamba.

However, Nkana suffered a personnel setback in the 89th minute when Kenyan midfielder Duncan Otieno was sent-off after receiving his second yellow card of the match.

Songo then sneaked in a stoppage time consolation goal in the three minutes of time-added- on through Sunday Awasa to ensure they went to Kitwe with a narrow margin for the final away leg on December 4.

Meanwhile at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Green Buffaloes beat El Merreikh Juba of South Sudan 2-0.

Both goals came in the last thirty minutes of the second half through Friday Samu and Steward Chikandiwa in the 60th and 72nd minutes respectively.

