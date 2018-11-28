Government says it remains committed to sharing the gains from the reduction of fuel prices on the international market with consumers.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya who is also Chief government spokesperson said the reduction of fuel prices locally will be done gradually.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri in Lusaka today, Ms Siliya explained that the current stock of fuel that the country procured was done when prices were high.

Ms Siliya stated that government is meeting the high cost from the consignment that was procured earlier before oil prices went down.

She pointed out that the oscillation of the Kwacha against other major convertible currencies such as the United States Dollar takes into account when procuring the commodity.

Ms Siliya said government is optimistic that the on-going oil exploration in Northern Province will yield positive results.

The public has been calling on government to reduce the costs of fuel following the reduction at the international market.

