Government says it remains committed to sharing the gains from the reduction of fuel prices on the international market with consumers.
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya who is also Chief government spokesperson said the reduction of fuel prices locally will be done gradually.
Speaking at a joint press briefing with Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri in Lusaka today, Ms Siliya explained that the current stock of fuel that the country procured was done when prices were high.
Ms Siliya stated that government is meeting the high cost from the consignment that was procured earlier before oil prices went down.
She pointed out that the oscillation of the Kwacha against other major convertible currencies such as the United States Dollar takes into account when procuring the commodity.
Ms Siliya said government is optimistic that the on-going oil exploration in Northern Province will yield positive results.
The public has been calling on government to reduce the costs of fuel following the reduction at the international market.
but when fuel was increased there was stock procured at a low price hence they benefited on the increment,
@Kombwe, how is Kabila? When are the elections going to be held? Are you from Rwanda or from Monze?
Dora … I have always had problems with some of your explanation. First you say this was procured at higher prices and then you take us to a straw man being the current exploration.
Even if the current exploration yielded positive results, it does not mean that we immediately start benefiting from that. It is a process we don’t even have anything in place to immediately take advantage of that.
Lastly, being UNIPist, I have never been happy with the way all subsequent governments have handled fuel marketing since we left office. Simple things such as oil futures signed for one to five year contracts would keep the price stable for that long.
But you former MMD guys and gals have not changed. Get back to the basics … fuel marketing need to work with futures contracts otherwise…
Continued …
But you former MMD guys and gals have not changed. Get back to the basics … fuel marketing need to work with futures contracts otherwise your economic shock will always leave trimmers in the economy.
We understood that very well under UNIP and so our futures contracts with Kuwait always keep fuel prices stable for the longest.
How did we manage to transport copper to Dar-es-Salaam during the economic embargo with South Africa by road using ZAMTAN truck??? We had futures contracts in place that did not affect our costing.
Get to do the same … the smart people of the Zambian Enterprise deserve better than this. Shah!!!
Meant to say We understood that very well under UNIP and so our futures contracts with Kuwait always “kept” fuel prices stable for the longest.
Sorry about that
But why don’t you do the same when there is price increments …you must delay the increase in prices of fuel until the old stock is finished.
Ala somethings you must learn to keep quiet coz the justification you are giving does not make sense.
Tell us something, are you saying you are going to reduce the price when the current stock is depleted? Then give us a signal as to when the awaited reduction is going to happen.
Only an intelligent person like Dora can tell that! The rest? HATRIBES UTD FOOTBALL CLUB failures, crooks and TRIBALISTS!
ok point taken… current fuel in the tanks underground/at the gas stations was procured prior to the period when world oil prices started going down.
so then that which is being shipped now, the one in transit which is being procured at lower prices than the one before will be offered at reduced prices at the pumps. that’s what ought to happen. if you guys don’t get cheap gas in the next couple of weeks, then again your govnt is blowing hot air up your you know where
gas prices have been going down for almost a month now. It’s less than a buck/liter right now ($0.94/L) for regular, premium is $1.12/L
these guys just talk, someone yesterday pointed out that they don’t care cuz they get their gas for free or through some allowances so they don’t feel the pain
Given Lubinda, there is a reason why courts impose death sentences as per law. Why should the President who does not have facts of the case commute the death sentence imposed by the courts to life imprisonment. This is surely a lacuna. Don’t be proud that the President has turned death sentences into life, nothing to be proud of here
This is nonsense and utter rubbish, why is it that when they are increasing prices they do not take into account the price at which old stock was procured? Its disgusting listening to this woman to say the least, who does she take us for? If you have failed to provide leadership, please stand aside instead of insulting our intelligence. The fact still remain that you announce price increment effective midnight, do you wait for the consignment which you bought at lower prices to finish before you effect the price increments? You have been caught pants down, you people have empathy, you are cantankerous zealots with no proper direction.
mama keep quiet