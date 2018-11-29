Roan Member of Parliament says he will not appear before the police in Luanshya for questioning.

Mr. Kambwili says this is because he is scheduled to appear before Lusaka magistrate Mwaka Mikalile on Thursday the same day he is supposed to appear before the police .

Mr. Kambwili has proposed that he appears before the police on Monday next week.

This is contained in a letter dated of November 28, addressed to the District Criminal Investigation officer.

The letter in question has been written by Mr. Kambwili’s lawyers.

But Copperbelt province police commissioner Charity Katanga has said she is not aware of Mr. Kambwili’s letter.

[ZNBC]

