Roan Member of Parliament says he will not appear before the police in Luanshya for questioning.
Mr. Kambwili says this is because he is scheduled to appear before Lusaka magistrate Mwaka Mikalile on Thursday the same day he is supposed to appear before the police .
Mr. Kambwili has proposed that he appears before the police on Monday next week.
This is contained in a letter dated of November 28, addressed to the District Criminal Investigation officer.
The letter in question has been written by Mr. Kambwili’s lawyers.
But Copperbelt province police commissioner Charity Katanga has said she is not aware of Mr. Kambwili’s letter.
[ZNBC]
[Read 394 times, 394 reads today]
Loading...
LT can you please improve on your reporting, the headline is very misleading, as if he Kambwili has defied the police! Nayaa Inee
Fyanteni, this time we know his tricks azamuziba satan.
LT, this is stale news. Kambwili has been abducted in Lusaka by ZP and being driven Luanshya as we speak to appear for questioning (and subsequent arrest I am sure). This country is headed in the wrong direction. There is so much intolerance and hatred it is not true. Those in opposition are spitting venom whilst those in power are flexing muscle unnecessarily to show that they have it. In the end, this country will go on fire if we are not careful. God help us.
He has promised not to faint this time and he will appear for questioning at 16.00 pm next Friday for discussions with the police