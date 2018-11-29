Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Charles Sipanje has apologized to the Zambian tax payers for the fraud that took place at the provincial administration involving senior staff.

Over 2 million Kwacha was misappropriated at Lusaka province allegedly by the Senior Officers who include the Deputy Permanent Secretary and Principal accountant.

Mr. Sipanje apologized when he appeared before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee in Lusaka today.

This follows remarks from Committee member Teddy Kasonso who expressed shock at the level of financial irregularities at Lusaka province administration.

Mr. Kasonso questioned the capacity of Mr. Sipanje as Permanent Secretary and his accountants to have allowed such a grave situation to occur.

But Mr. Sipanje said he has capacity to run the administration but stated that the fraud happened when he was on leave and his deputy permanent secretary was left to act in his position.

He told the parliamentary committee that his officers could make ten withdrawals in a day and an amount of six hundred thousand kwacha was withdrawn from the bank in one day while he was on leave in July 2017.

And PAC Chairperson Howard Kunda said the officers involved should not just end at being dismissed but should also be prosecuted.

[Read 230 times, 234 reads today]