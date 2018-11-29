Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka on Thursday night made his first appearance in the Europa League group stage for RB Salzburg in their 1-0 home win Red Bull derby over RB Leipzig.

Daka came on in the 87th minute for the runaway Group B leaders from Austria who have qualified to the last 24 playoff round with a match to spare following the victory over their German sister club.

His compatriot and midfielder Enock Mwepu was an used substitute in his fourth Europa League match on the bench but has yet to taste any group stage action in this competition.

Salzburg secure their fifth straight win on Thursday to collect 15 points and are six points ahead of second placed Glasgow Celtic while Leipzig are third.

[Read 182 times, 36 reads today]