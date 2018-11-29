Striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga added to a good week for Zambian football in continental action when they helped inspired Orlando Pirates to CAF Champions League victory on Wednesday.

Shonga and Mulenga were both on target in the South African clubs’ 5-1 home win over Light Stars of the Seychelles in Soweto.

Mulenga scored Pirates second goal in the 37th minute to give them a 3-1 halftime on his way to completing the 90 minutes.

Shonga, who came on in the 78th minute, added fourth goal via a free kick two minutes deep into stoppage time to hand the 1995 champions a comfortable first round , first leg victory to take into next week’s final leg on December 4 on the Indian Ocean Island.

Back at home, Zesco United and Nkana both won away in the Champions League while Green Eagles and Green Buffaloes were victorious at home in the CAF Confederation Cup.

