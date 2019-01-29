Zambia’s Justice Minister, Given Lubinda has revealed that the Ministry of Justice is closely following developments surrounding the national dialogue process and that Government has not relegated its governance function to any non-governmental organisation, neither the church nor the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue.
Mr. Lubinda said government will, at an opportune announce its programme to address related issues including constitutional, institutional, and legislative reforms.
Mr. Lubinda was responding to the petition by the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) for government to give direction to the national dialogue process which has stalled for the last 3 years by submitting the amendment bills for the constitution and electoral laws to Parliament.
Mr. Lubinda said Government granted the request of stakeholders to conduct consultation among themselves to bring to Government’s attention their considered views on a number of governance issues.
Various stakeholders, including the students’ movement, have called on government and Parliament to take its mandate seriously in redressing reforming laws than leaving the task to a stalled national dialogue process.
Lubinda is right, problem is govt has failed to show it is one in control of these processes of governing Zambia. They seem not to know where this dialogue is headed
The church has failed to preach to its members to stop corruption and bribery. The church mus therefore search within themselves to see whether their preacing has any postive impact on society. At moment it is NOOOOOO!!!!
Problem is the church bishops tasked to manage this process are aligned to the Opposition UPND and they are now putting the entire church into disrepute. Senior leaders of the Roman Catholic Church must act now and save the church’s image.
I agree with Given Lubinda. The Church think they are ones bow with legitimacy to govern and draw consensus on governance matters. So time has come for GRZ to give clear direction or the Govt becomes irrelevant in governing Zambia
How does a student at UNZA die from being tear gassed and as a leader you don’t frown. It is not enough to say you are still waiting for investigations, you must still be seen to be detesting any excessive use of force. The Police abuse the public order act and you don’t question, How? It is leaders who curtail excesses in the governance institutions. Leaders are supposed to question, and that in itself is called leadership. And a good leader will protect both his party and the opposition party, opposition parties are party of the democratic dispensation.
Given Lubinda was once seen as a potential Presidential candidate until Wynter Kabimba and The Post newspaper fraudulently exposed him as a UPND spy. He eventually got sacked by Michael Sata and almost got expelled, Lubinda kept quiet during those accuations and Kabimba was eventually sacked and when ECL won the Presidency he was brought back to cabinet.
This is a decent man and for a guy who only has an agriculture science certificate he has done very well for himself.
This government is more preoccupied with being in power than serving the nation. Most of our parliamentarians only come to defend what they have been directed by their bosses on crucial issues. This statement is mean’t to undermine the church led dialogue process. They are more than willing to listen to one voice of their stooge and play deaf to million others.
Very decisive and to a point Govt. Time to show leadership is now and they won’t be any better time than now otherwise these ambitious Church bishops want to go the Congolese way. ECL will cry if he doesnt show direction to this dialogue matter
Saying it as it is Given! The Catholic should withdraw the compromised Bishops who are pursuing personal agendas with the opposition parties
The Church and ZCID have been fighting to lead the dialogue that produces no issues that are binding on anyone and only treated as recommendations by Govt? waste of time colleagues. let’s just go to Parliament straight, abandon this dialogue and focus on reforms
By now, both Church nd ZCID should ve known they ve no power against or over govt when it comes to reforms. They will sit for months and months discussing what they need to recommend to govt but its ultimately govt and Parliament that will decide the future. Anyway. the bishops and pastors are in this for money as well.
You could be right Cindy, but we need records. These records will be reference points when the country burns under its own tension after the 2021 general elections especially if the confusion of 2016 will be repeated. I am not a prophet of doom but a sober pilot can tell their plane is crushing.
This dialogue process is an activity for elites that add no value to grassroots politics, not binding on anyone and sheer waste of time!
Keep thinking dialogue is not important just like lubinda then one day you are going to need it. Dialogue has led to government changes especially when the party in power think they are invincible by violating the constitution the swore to uphold. Kabila your friend had to cut a back door agreement with opposition to save himself