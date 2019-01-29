Zambia’s Justice Minister, Given Lubinda has revealed that the Ministry of Justice is closely following developments surrounding the national dialogue process and that Government has not relegated its governance function to any non-governmental organisation, neither the church nor the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue.

Mr. Lubinda said government will, at an opportune announce its programme to address related issues including constitutional, institutional, and legislative reforms.

Mr. Lubinda was responding to the petition by the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) for government to give direction to the national dialogue process which has stalled for the last 3 years by submitting the amendment bills for the constitution and electoral laws to Parliament.

Mr. Lubinda said Government granted the request of stakeholders to conduct consultation among themselves to bring to Government’s attention their considered views on a number of governance issues.

Various stakeholders, including the students’ movement, have called on government and Parliament to take its mandate seriously in redressing reforming laws than leaving the task to a stalled national dialogue process.

