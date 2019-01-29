A 16-year-old boy of Katendwa area of Kabompo district has died after allegedly being beaten severely by his parents for unknown reasons.

Teddy Sakuwaha died on 21st January 2019 the after being beaten with sticks by Brian Sakuwaha, the father who is in his forties and Sara Kangwanda, the mother to the deceased.Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila confirmed the incident in a statement to ZANIS today.

Mr. Namachila said the incident occurred on Thursday, 17th January around Katendwa area of Kabompo at an unknown time but at night.He said boy was later taken to Loloma mission hospital in Manyinga where he died on Monday, 21st January 2019.

He said the matter was then reported to police in Kabompo by the deceased’s uncle Daniel Kalyocha of the same village after the suspects tried to cover up the matter.

Mr. Namachila added that it was alleged that the victim had sustained abdominal and ribcage pains and other internal injuries.The deceased was buried yesterday and the suspects have been detained by police to help with the investigations.

Meanwhile, Kabompo District Commissioner Shatewa Ndumba has condemned the incident saying parents should learn to use dialogue as opposed to the use of corporal punishment which often leads to the death of children.

