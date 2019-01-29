A 16-year-old boy of Katendwa area of Kabompo district has died after allegedly being beaten severely by his parents for unknown reasons.
Teddy Sakuwaha died on 21st January 2019 the after being beaten with sticks by Brian Sakuwaha, the father who is in his forties and Sara Kangwanda, the mother to the deceased.Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila confirmed the incident in a statement to ZANIS today.
Mr. Namachila said the incident occurred on Thursday, 17th January around Katendwa area of Kabompo at an unknown time but at night.He said boy was later taken to Loloma mission hospital in Manyinga where he died on Monday, 21st January 2019.
He said the matter was then reported to police in Kabompo by the deceased’s uncle Daniel Kalyocha of the same village after the suspects tried to cover up the matter.
Mr. Namachila added that it was alleged that the victim had sustained abdominal and ribcage pains and other internal injuries.The deceased was buried yesterday and the suspects have been detained by police to help with the investigations.
Meanwhile, Kabompo District Commissioner Shatewa Ndumba has condemned the incident saying parents should learn to use dialogue as opposed to the use of corporal punishment which often leads to the death of children.
Dialogue yala shupa naku bana bonse…lol
Very sad development. I remember my parents beating me terribly when they discovered I had gone to the golf club to pick balls that had gone astray.
Lol….why not leave those golf balls alone Ndanje? Anyway, i remember those interesting years kkkkkkkkk
LOl… i remember my brothers doing the same and evening carrying golf bags for golfers on the golf course. They usually used to come back home late after drinking some beer from the little they had realized. I was always the door Chap knowing i will get a share of some change. Father gave them some good beating from time to time whenever they were unfortunate. That was many years ago when we were residing in new town/Riverside, House no. 2 Jacaranda in Luanshya and i should have been in the lower grades at Rivercross primary school. They used to call it ” Ukungwandila”, i hope my memory serves me right. Thanks guys for flashback.
Awe ine nabanandi twaleyatola amagolf balls nokulyo ulama tulya utuma plastic
Awe ine nabanandi twaleyatola amagolf balls nokufumyamo tulya utuma plastic
I chased my desrespectiful and rebiallious 17 year old daughter from home. Coming home late and spending nights out on two occasions despite trying to reason with her a number of times. On more than 4 occassions, i felt like punching, kicking and crushing her! I then realised it was time to chase her before committing a crime like the one being reported above. I miss her, though disclipne is more important than allowing such nonsense in a home with youngones around.
I think may be he was just beaten at a wrong place. I remember my parents used to KWAPULA us a lot when we are growing up of course for being notorious. Especially, my mother she would lift us by the ears. But its now that I realize that it was for a purpose that she used to instill discipline in us.
A little beating is good but the parents went too far. Some children can really drive you crazy. I have a niece and i am almost giving up but i will continue to be a parent everyday. I wish children come with a manual.
@Super Delegate. I feel you about giving up. Bana bavuta sometimes, ki life. Maybe we expect too much, but kaya anyway, since every child is different.
Otherwise they will end up like Mushota
@Saskiza. Mushota has changed ubushilu walipwa compared akale. Limbi nifomo ilelenga ka good behavior. Larry Mweetwa should know.