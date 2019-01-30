Wedson Nyirenda’s ambitions of second successive silverware this season in South Africa were halted on Tuesday.

Baroka FC bowed out of the Nedbank Cup on the first hurdle on Tuesday night following a 1-0 home loss to second division side Jomo Cosmos in Polokwane in their last 32 tie.

Cosmos winner came in the 27th minute through Inky Masuku but Baroka’s equalizer in the 35th minute was ruled-out for offside.

Baroka now join fellow top flight sides Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and their local rivals Polokwane City out of the Nedbank Cup after the preliminary round.

Nyirenda won the Telkom Cup in December when Baroka beat Pirates 3-2 on post-match penalties after a 2-2 fulltime draw.

Meanwhile, fourth from bottom Baroka turn their focus back to their battle for survival when they host second from last Chippa United in a relegation dogfight this Sunday.

