Nkana stuttered in their opening Pool B league match of the transitional 2019 FAZ Super Division season after rallying twice to snatch a draw away at Lumwana Radiants on Wednesday while defending league champions Zesco United left Lusaka a with a victory.

Wednesday’s results were a contrast of Saturday’s 2019 Charity Shield final in Kitwe that saw Nkana beat Zesco 5-4 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw at fulltime at Arthur Davies Stadium.

In Lumwana, Nkana toiled to a 2-2 away draw and were down one-nil in the 17th minute when John Kaiku put Lumwana 1-0 into the break.

Kelvin Mubanga leveled matters in the 66th minute but Victor Mubanga put Lumwana back into the lead in the 73rd minute.

Fred Tshimenga salvaged a point with an 86th minute goal but the day didn’t end there for Nkana who had striker Festus Mbewe sent-off in stoppage time.

Nkana start the season in fourth place in Pool B on 1 point, behind Buildcon, Napsa Stars and Power Dynamos who are joint leaders on 3 points.

On the same date in Lusaka, Jesse Were’s 20th minute goal handed defending champions Zesco a 1-0 away win over Green Buffaloes at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka see them go third in Pool A on 3 points but only on goal difference behind second placed Mufulira Wanderers and leaders Zanaco.

The win was Zesco’s first away league victory over Buffaloes since April 2014 after three draws and a loss against the army side in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s result is one Buffaloes coach Charles Bwale would love to forget very quickly on his first day on the job.

