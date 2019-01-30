The Patriotic Front has denied beating up a Catholic Priest in Sesheke Constituency for removing its posters as reported by the Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services
PF Media Director Sunday Chanda however said that the party is not shocked because GEARS Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi is and remains a UPND member hiding behind the civil society veil.
Mr. Chanda noted that Mr. Chipenzi has never denounced his membership after failing to get the Opposition Party’s adoption in 2016.
“He’s doing what his Party expects him to do and that is to spread falsehoods and sheer malice calculated to disadvantage the Patriotic Front”, he said.
Mr. Chanda said no such incident happened and has demanded that Mr. Chipenzi apologizes for concocting such lies.
He has urged all right thinking members of society to dismiss his report on Sesheke in its entirety because it’s a sham. Mr. Chipenzi is selling lies.
If it is true why was the Catholic Priest removing the posters during the campaign period? where they stuck on church buildings?
During campaigns are political parties allowed to put posters on private properties? Why you put your green dirt poster on someone’s well painted wall fence or building.
My comment is a question and not a statement.In the article above there no where it is written that the posters were stuck on private properties hence my question.Thats why I am wondering especially that this is a statement coming from the PF media director.Some of us are not in the know of what is happening in Sesheke.
Chipenzi is UPND and it’s something he cannot deny.
If a priest had been beaten, the catholic church would have issued a statement already. When did Chipenzi become the Spokesperson for the catholic church?
Sunday Chanda is correct! Chipenzi is just hiding in civil society. He is planted there by Hichilema. How can beat a priest and the police doesn’t receive a report except Chipenzi surely??
But what is Chipenzi’s problem? Who lies against priests and if he gets into trouble ati God’s people aren’t good. Chipenzi dont take politics to the Church.
