

The Patriotic Front has denied beating up a Catholic Priest in Sesheke Constituency for removing its posters as reported by the Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda however said that the party is not shocked because GEARS Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi is and remains a UPND member hiding behind the civil society veil.

Mr. Chanda noted that Mr. Chipenzi has never denounced his membership after failing to get the Opposition Party’s adoption in 2016.

“He’s doing what his Party expects him to do and that is to spread falsehoods and sheer malice calculated to disadvantage the Patriotic Front”, he said.

Mr. Chanda said no such incident happened and has demanded that Mr. Chipenzi apologizes for concocting such lies.

He has urged all right thinking members of society to dismiss his report on Sesheke in its entirety because it’s a sham. Mr. Chipenzi is selling lies.

[Read 1,313 times, 1,313 reads today]