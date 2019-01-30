The Zambia Police Service has sent reinforcement to Zambezi District to ensure peace in the District following the riots that engulfed the area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for Administration Eugene Sibote has explained that the situation in Zambezi arose from the death of an individual, who was detained at a Correctional Facility as Police were following information regarding suspected possession of an illegal firearm.

Mr. Sibote said arising from the death of a suspect, members of the public suspected that he could have been subjected to torture leading to his death and ran amok and consequently damaged several properties including the burning of the Zambezi Police Station Toyota Land Cruiser.

He said the situation is currently reported calm but the traditional Authority has also been engaged over the matter who have assured of cooperation pending investigations.

Mr. Sibote said a team of Police Officers and a Pathologist will be sent to conduct a Post-mortem and an inquiry and has appealed to the people of Zambezi to remain calm whilst the matter is being addressed.

[Read 1,090 times, 115 reads today]