The Zambia Public Procurement Authority has with immediate effect suspended two companies from participating in public procurement in Zambia.

The two suspended companies are Budocoro Enterprises Limited situated at Plot number 15864, 1080, Kamwala- South and R. Phiri Enterprises Limited situated at Plot Number Cl, Misisi Compound also of Lusaka.

The two companies have been slapped with a one year suspension for conniving to interfere with the participation of other suppliers.

ZPPA Public Relations and Communications Principal Officer John Chipandwe said the suspension includes any successor in interest which employees or is associated with any partner and directors of Budocoro Enterprises Limited and R. Phiri Enterprises Limited.

Mr. Chipandwe said the suspension does however not in any way limit Budocoro Enterprises Limited and R. Phiri Enterprises Limited from performing outstanding contracts that were entered into before the suspension.

He has reminded suppliers of goods, works and services to always adhere to the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, Public Procurement Regulations, 2011 and the Code of Conduct for suppliers, procurement professionals and public officers during public procurement processes.

[Read 940 times, 92 reads today]