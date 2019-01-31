

Collection of base tax from the marketeers has not started due to technical challenges Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) has disclosed.

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) announced plans to introduce tax among the informal sector including marketeers, as a way of increasing the revenue base for the country and appointed ZANAMACA as a base tax collecting agent among marketeers.

ZANAMACA, president Mupila Kameya, explained that the exercise which was scheduled to commence about three months ago has not started because ZRA is sorting out the collecting mechanism that will be used.

“The programme has not yet started because we have a small hiccup that our provider ZRA is trying to sort out before we start, “he said.

Mr Kameya told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka yesterday, that however, sensitizations and data collections with regards to the programme have started.

He noted that the response from the marketeers has been positive, adding that most of them are willing to pay tax owing to the benefits that they are likely to accrue once the country’s revenue base is expanded.

He said through sensitization traders and people in the informal sector have been educated that paying of tax is the responsibility of all law abiding citizens no matter their standing in society.

Mr Kameya added that this is why there is need for people in the informal sector to embrace various social programmes being implemented by government and participate in the country’s economic development.

“So far we have started the collection of data and sensitizations, the marketeers are ready to start paying the tax because they now know the benefits that comes with paying of tax which is the responsibility of all law abiding citizens if we all have to participate in the country’s development.

He disclosed that the process which is expected to begin in Lusaka will be rolled out to all parts of the country to ensure that all the marketeers are captured.

He noted that the registration for base tax will allow members to become compliant and do business legally whilst contributing to the development of the country.

Mr Kameya also thanked government for creating an enabling environment for the business persons to conduct different business activities in the country.

