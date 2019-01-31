Construction of more than 80 secondary schools under the Zambia Education Enhancement Project (ZEEP) is progressing well.

General Education Permanent Secretary, Jobbicks Kalumba says the schools which are being constructed in seven provinces of the country have reached an advanced stage.

Mr Kalumba in an interview with ZANIS explained that the World Bank funded project will be completed by the end of this year.

He also said that there is a likelihood of World Bank pumping in more money in the project to ensure that the construction works are completed.

Mr Kalumba, added that the country does not have enough secondary schools especially in the rural parts of the country, therefore the construction of these schools will improve on the quality of education.

Among the Provincial beneficiaries of the schools include Muchinga, Eastern, Central, Luapula, Southern, Northern and Lusaka provinces.

