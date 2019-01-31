Government has allocated 7000 bags of maize, to Kalabo district under the Home Grown School Feeding programme.

The District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) office in the district has revealed that the maize which translates into 7,860 by 50 kilogram bags, would be distributed to 85 Primary and Community schools across the district.

DEBS Statistician Officer Joel Sinyama has told ZANIS in an interview that the maize is aimed at improving learner attendance in schools.

He said the respective schools will receive their allocation, according to pupil enrolments.

He however implored management at the various beneficiary schools to supplement government efforts, by engaging into Production Unit ventures such as gardening, livestock production, and fish farming.

Mr Sinyama explained that the Home Grown School Feeding programme is not a stand-alone intervention dependent on government sourced food, but that it requires the supplement of other organic foods which must be provided by beneficiaries themselves.

He noted that schools are required to supplement the provision of pulses which have not been provided by government in the current allocation of food for the programme.

He was speaking during a District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) meeting on the 2012-2019 National Contingency Plan.

Meanwhile, District Public Health Officer Maimpa Mumba has advised the office of the DEBS to ensure that the people who will be engaged to cook and serve the food to pupils, obtain the necessary food handling certificates.

Mr Maimpa who is also Public Health Association of Zambia President said it is paramount that food handlers are screened and certified in accordance with the law on public health.

