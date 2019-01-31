Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ending examination malpractices in the country. General Education Minister David Mabumba said examination papers for this year will be guarded by security personnel to avoid leakages in the country.
Mr. Mabumba said examination malpractices have compromised the standard of education in the country adding that if left unchecked, can jeopardize the sector.
He has since called on traditional leaders to play an active role in the fight against examination vices.
He said this today when he paid courtesy call on senior chief Inyambo Yeta in Mwandi district in Western Province.
And Induna Anasambala told the Minister that he was disturbed with cases of teachers who allegedly impregnated pupils in the area.
The Induna has since implored the Minister to take stiffer punishment against erring teachers.
Meanwhile, Induna Afungateka observed that the transfer of teachers from rural to urban areas has negatively impacted on pupils in rural communities.
The Induna has therefore asked government to lessen transfers of teachers from rural areas so that there is equity in the delivery of education in the province.
Mr. Mabumba is in Western Province to interact with various teachers in schools in order to have firsthand information on challenges they are facing.
Try Robots, security personnel are Human too.
And all of a sudden, security officers will be building houses.
Th truth is that leakages come from ECZ it self. Learn the process of security exams from external bodies such as Cambridge, Edexcel, Oxford, AQA, IB and so on. Their exams are not leaked because there are lawas governing the preparation of the paper, moderating the paper, printing and packaging and finally storage of the same.
Lets go digital. Its better than using personnels as they are also human and hungry.
The bad practices are not just confined to the store rooms. Pls put CCTV in every exam centres and connect then to security rooms. There’s alot of cheating in these exam centres. It’s almost becoming a normal standard to cheat than not to. Technology must begin to make sense in this age.
Go CCTV , police are humans and no one wants to see them bring that
roadblock mentality into the school system.
JUST INSTALL PRINTERS IN ALL DEBS OFFICES,SO THAT PRINTING CAN BE DECENTRALIZED AND THE PRINTING MUST BE DONE THE EVENING BEFORE A PAPER IS WRITTEN AND ALL HEADTEACHERS MUST BE PRESENT,THE PASSWORD MUST BE SENT FROM ECZ OFFICES SIMULTANEOUSLY AT THE TIME OF PRINTING.
SATELLITES OR INTERNET MUST BE INSTALLED.
INVOLVING BA KAPOKOLA WILL WORSEN THINGS.
I feel that exams are initially leaked from ECZ itself. While police will be guarding the storerooms, social media will be awash with the gold nuggets