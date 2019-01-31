Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ending examination malpractices in the country. General Education Minister David Mabumba said examination papers for this year will be guarded by security personnel to avoid leakages in the country.

Mr. Mabumba said examination malpractices have compromised the standard of education in the country adding that if left unchecked, can jeopardize the sector.

He has since called on traditional leaders to play an active role in the fight against examination vices.

He said this today when he paid courtesy call on senior chief Inyambo Yeta in Mwandi district in Western Province.

And Induna Anasambala told the Minister that he was disturbed with cases of teachers who allegedly impregnated pupils in the area.

The Induna has since implored the Minister to take stiffer punishment against erring teachers.

Meanwhile, Induna Afungateka observed that the transfer of teachers from rural to urban areas has negatively impacted on pupils in rural communities.

The Induna has therefore asked government to lessen transfers of teachers from rural areas so that there is equity in the delivery of education in the province.

Mr. Mabumba is in Western Province to interact with various teachers in schools in order to have firsthand information on challenges they are facing.

