Chinsali municipal council town clerk has called on the technical team looking at the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) proposed bill to consider the devolution of powers to the local authority.

Joseph Zulu said at the validation of the NRFA proposed bill stakeholders’ meeting in Chinsali that the constitution must be respected.

Mr. Zulu proposed that 20 percent of the revenue collected by NRFA must be remitted to the local authority for the purpose of road maintenance works.

He has since appealed to the technical team to correct the situation by ensuring that the regulation is not in conflict with the constitution as an executive function arising from article 21 of Act number 13 of 2002.

And stakeholders have also appealed to the NRFA not to grab off functions of the Road Development Agency (RDA) which is mandated to procure road infrastructure and supervise the works.

The stakeholders said submissions that were made by the public must be respected if the proposed bill has to meet correct objectives.

And team leader, Mwaanga Shilambwe, assured the meeting participants that the technical team will put into consideration all corrections and submissions made by public.

One of the prominent submissions from Muchinga province was that a percentage of toll fees from a particular plaza should be allocated to the maintenance of the road where the plaza is situated.

Another submission was that the toll fee should be reduced as the current one is too high.

The people who made submissions also proposed that government should find other means of revenue collection instead of imposing high fees on the motorists and commuters.

The stakeholders further proposed that the toll fees should not be left as an executive function but be suggested by the board members through consultations.

