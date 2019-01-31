Chinsali municipal council town clerk has called on the technical team looking at the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) proposed bill to consider the devolution of powers to the local authority.
Joseph Zulu said at the validation of the NRFA proposed bill stakeholders’ meeting in Chinsali that the constitution must be respected.
Mr. Zulu proposed that 20 percent of the revenue collected by NRFA must be remitted to the local authority for the purpose of road maintenance works.
He has since appealed to the technical team to correct the situation by ensuring that the regulation is not in conflict with the constitution as an executive function arising from article 21 of Act number 13 of 2002.
And stakeholders have also appealed to the NRFA not to grab off functions of the Road Development Agency (RDA) which is mandated to procure road infrastructure and supervise the works.
The stakeholders said submissions that were made by the public must be respected if the proposed bill has to meet correct objectives.
And team leader, Mwaanga Shilambwe, assured the meeting participants that the technical team will put into consideration all corrections and submissions made by public.
One of the prominent submissions from Muchinga province was that a percentage of toll fees from a particular plaza should be allocated to the maintenance of the road where the plaza is situated.
Another submission was that the toll fee should be reduced as the current one is too high.
The people who made submissions also proposed that government should find other means of revenue collection instead of imposing high fees on the motorists and commuters.
The stakeholders further proposed that the toll fees should not be left as an executive function but be suggested by the board members through consultations.
Keep on hallucinating. That money is going straight to state House. You think Lungu was opening toll gates so his subordinates can enjoy instead of him?
Councils, no leave them to handle CDF not such funds, they have no capacity, they fail to manage just waste what about roads look at the money they collect as levies for instance in Lusaka markets and bus stations but at the same time faile to collect garbage generated by the same markets.
Councils in Zambia are failed entities that only think of chewing and not providing service to the public. This is a rotten proposal.
NO!NO!NO!NO! Not the Councils. Just look at the CDF Corruption, theft, and deals surrounding disbursement. To think they will do any quality works is demanding miracles from the Unfaithful.
Chibolya Clinic in Luanshya is a good example of THEFT by MP of CDF Funds and substandard works. Tax payers money is again buing used to pay remedial works by a qualified Contractor.
this will be the order of corruption with RDA funds if channeled to the councils.
That road not worthy paying a penny. Why pay toll gate fee on a gravel road what for?. Pure day light robbery by this government.
Does not make sense. Who does not know how useless councils are. Look at Kilometers mayor for Lusaka. Where is he taking us to – Nowhere no vision. Yabanyokola njala and they think its now a way of stealing. No we dont want. Just die of hunger bafikili.
Disaster!!!!
The councils in Zambia are mostly useless , the president needs to do something about those unfaithful people in the council.