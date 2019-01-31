Operation USA a non-profit humanitarian organization based in California, USA says it will start supplying free medical equipment to Zambia to help combat various diseases in the country.

Operation USA Chief Executive Officer, Richard Walden, says his organization is more than ready to assist Zambia with reliable medical equipment aimed at supporting the provision of quality healthcare in the country.

ZANIS reports that Mr Walden said this when he interacted with First Lady Esther Lungu in Los Angeles California.

He said Operation USA is stocking more than enough medical equipment for donations, adding that his corporation will be open to work with the Esther Lungu Foundation to make various medical kit available to the Zambian people.

The Operation USA Chief said he will be waiting for the Esther Lungu Foundation to make a request on the type of equipment needed to support the Foundation’s programs in maternal, neonatal and child health.

Meanwhile, First Lady Esther Lungu has commended Operation USA for the organization’s readiness to support the provision of quality healthcare services in Zambia.

Mrs Lungu said the Esther Lungu Foundation will move with speed and consult experts in the Ministry of health on the issues that are urgent and requiring immediate attention for a detailed request to be made to the donor.

The First Lady expressed gratitude at the offer from the American organization and called for closer collaboration.

Operation USA has worked in 100 countries delivering over 400 million United States Dollars in aid for relief and development projects around the world.

