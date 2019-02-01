Kitwe District Acting Mayor Everisto Chilufya has warned bar owners who are using their premises as brothels that the local will soon clamp down on them.
ZANIS reports that Mr, Chilifya has warned that hid council will soon move in an carryout inspections on all bars in the City and consequently shut down all those operating as brothel which he said where on the increase .
He explained that the local authority has recorded complaints from residents in parts of old Ndeke and Chamboli townships that some Bars are illegally being used as brothels.
The Acting Mayor has since ordered erring bar owners to stop forthwith, failure of which they will face the law adding that those who defied the directive to shut risked losing their trading licenses.
He has since appealed to residents to cooperate with the local authority in identifying the properties being used as brothels when it the embarks on the exercise.
Wow ,brothels in Kitwe to prove our national values as a fake “Christian nation”
Check out the Chinese bar in Ndola just opposite facing Jacaranda Mall. This is all I can say for now.
Why using threats! This is illegal and they should be shut down and fine them too. Even people who own brothels abroad have to get licences and those people involved have to be screened for HIV/AIDS. Where alcohol is served is no place for prostitution. It’s that simple. Get the police to go undercover and then raid the place/places! Stop wasting time with threats to go no where!!
Residents can only help so much, particularly in these neighbourhoods. The best the authorities can do is use surveillance and undercover agents, that way they can come up with evidence that can stand even in court. In the neighbourhoods where this is happening, people will do anything to survive, bar owners too.