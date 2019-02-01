Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has bemoaned the lack of clean water in Eastern Province particularly in Milanzi Constituency.

After seeing people of Milanzi and surrounding areas sharing dirty and contaminated water with animals, Mr Hichilema pledged to sink one borehole and repair all those with faults.

The UPND President has also promised the people of Eastern Province of better and improved agriculture policies as his time to rule nears.

He further encouraged the people of Eastern Province and Zambia at large to unite for one common goal of restoring Mother Zambia’s dignity and true One Zambia One Nation motto.

” This Patriotic Front (PF) government has neglected you, the roads and bridges are impassable”, said Mr. Hichilema.

Mr Hichilema is in Eastern Province druming up support to all opposition candidates participating in the forthcoming local government by- elections slated for 12th February, 2019.

The UPND leader wrote on his Facebook page, “Held a fruitful meeting with 26 headmen in Kamusimbi village of Milanzi constituency, Katete district of Eastern province on Wednesday afternoon. We discussed agriculture and rural development for our people across the country.”

He added, “Later we addressed residents of Kamusimbi village in Chindwale ward at which we emphasised the need for development in rural areas. And having heard the concerns of lack of safe and clean drinking water from both the village headmen and the residents, we pledged to sink water boreholes, repair those not working with immediate effect and begin setting up dams for cattle in the near future as all these are life supporting necessities.”

He said, “We are on a journey to making Zambia great for all and this we told our brothers and sisters as we drummed up support for our local government by-election candidate Jennifer Phiri taking place in Chindwale ward slated for 12th February, 2019.”

“We will together as a people take love where there is hurt, create jobs and business environment because there is non now, offer quality healthcare and education for all. Eastern province is beautiful but we will make it even more beautiful by among others developing the tourism sector in the area which will in turn create jobs for our people.”

“We are one people brought together by God, almighty for one purpose and that is to develop this land. Tiyende pamodzi ndi mutima umodzi, kuti tipeleke ziko latsu kusogolo.”

And in Nyimba, Police blocked the UPND President from greeting people who had gathered by the roadside.

The Police were however advised to act professional by allowing Mr Hichilema to extend his greetings.

Speaking on behalf of people Nyimba’s Kavuma village headman told the Police that Mr. Hichilema is a Zambian son who needed no passport to visit and share his vision with the people of Eastern province.

And the UPND President told the Police officers that he is not fighting them but fighting for them and their conditions of service to be improved.

Mr. Hichilema added that he was aware of the Police’s action to threaten and arrest UPND members and citizens believing in the party’s vision but that this should not be the case.

“Thank you to our mothers, women and youth who rushed to the roadside along the Great East road, particularly in Nyimba and Petauke districts of Eastern province,” he said.

“Seeing the elderly and the young running towards us shows how comfortable you feel when in our arms. We can assure our people in Eastern Province of greater times ahead full of better and improved agriculture policies.”

“To the Police, we say: allow citizens to enjoy their democratic rights. Remember that Hakainde is not fighting you but fighting for you and under our government your conditions of service will improve.”

[Read 562 times, 562 reads today]