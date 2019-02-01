

MINE Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) says it is making consultations on how to handle the manoeuvres being made by Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) to retire all workers that have reached the age of 55.

This is contrary to government’s three tire retirement requirements at 55, 60 and 65 years, respectively.

ZANIS reports that MUZ President Joseph Chewe says the union was aware of KCM’s plans and would issue a comprehensive statement after making consultations with lawyers and other relevant stakeholders.

“We have travelled to Lusaka pursuing the issue and very soon a decision will be made on the matter,’’ Mr. Chewe said.

He urged the workers to remain calm as the union pursues the matter.

Yesterday Nchanga Member of Parliament Chilombo Chali issued a statement where he said that Console Copper Mine had found another way of getting rid of workers by retiring those that are 55 years and above after u-turning on its earlier plan to retrench workers due to the new tax regime.

Fear has of late gripped hundreds of workers at the embattled mining giant’s offices in Chingola, Kitwe, Chililabombwe and Nampundwe following the circulation of information that all workers above the age of 55 would be retired.

And when contacted for a comment, KCM Corporate Affairs Manager Eugene Chungu was not available as his phone went unanswered.

