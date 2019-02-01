MINE Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) says it is making consultations on how to handle the manoeuvres being made by Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) to retire all workers that have reached the age of 55.
This is contrary to government’s three tire retirement requirements at 55, 60 and 65 years, respectively.
ZANIS reports that MUZ President Joseph Chewe says the union was aware of KCM’s plans and would issue a comprehensive statement after making consultations with lawyers and other relevant stakeholders.
“We have travelled to Lusaka pursuing the issue and very soon a decision will be made on the matter,’’ Mr. Chewe said.
He urged the workers to remain calm as the union pursues the matter.
Yesterday Nchanga Member of Parliament Chilombo Chali issued a statement where he said that Console Copper Mine had found another way of getting rid of workers by retiring those that are 55 years and above after u-turning on its earlier plan to retrench workers due to the new tax regime.
Fear has of late gripped hundreds of workers at the embattled mining giant’s offices in Chingola, Kitwe, Chililabombwe and Nampundwe following the circulation of information that all workers above the age of 55 would be retired.
And when contacted for a comment, KCM Corporate Affairs Manager Eugene Chungu was not available as his phone went unanswered.
"This is contrary to government's three tire retirement requirements at 55, 60 and 65 years, respectively".Let them retire and their package as 55 is an early retirement age.Mining job is stressing so 55 is ok unless for judges.Pyenimo and leave it to the young ones….In fact most are in their 60s as they faked their years…
This is ok. Why would a normal person want to work beyond 55? Sure, what is it that you would want to achieve at 60 or 65 when you failed to work within the many years you had? The union should be ashamed of themselves and take a few seats, relax. This is the more reason we have dependency syndrome. Plan early in your career and retire early so that you still have energy to run your business not this crap of having old people in work places.
Your body needs to rest ad you are busy forcing it to work. there is a reason you have to retire at 55. when do you even enjoy your money? The old folks are the ones busy frustrating young ones in the work place so that they are seen to be working not knowing that they are actually frustrating the company’s efforts.
Statistics have shown that people who force themselves to work after retirement say and want to be on contracts are in what is termed “mid life crisis”. They are in a crisis in now want to cling on to work but this cant go on forever. even if you gave them up to 80 or 90 years, they would still want to work until their last breath. Go and rest and leave jobs for the young ones. Busy saying there is unemployment in the country not knowing that its those in mid life crisis who failed to plan earlier that are clinging on to jobs.
Please goooooooooooooooo the same way you failed to plan for your lives is exactly how you will bring down companies and organisations. If you are needed for consultancy purposes, you will be called. For now, no compromise. Mining firms, please offload these unproductive people. Spend time with your grand children and enjoy the remainder of your time on this beautiful earth. KCM, don’t even think otherwise, proceed and no arm twisting just like you failed to arm twist government over taxes. 50/50 is way to go. Napita mukwai.
Going beyond 55, is being greedy. When will the young generation get jobs if you hang on.