

THE Auditor General’s ( AG) report for the year ending December 31, 2017 has revealed that various vehicles paid for tolls at discount rate at eight stations when they did not qualify for such an incentive.

The Auditor General report indicates that the National Road Fund Agency ( NRFA ) incurred a loss of about K 1, 091, 814 during the fiscal year.

The NFRA is said to have engaged the systems providers to ensure that the systems functions according to the set parameters.

“ The application of the frequent user discount is automated and each road user is granted the discount upon qualification. The Agency has further engaged the systems providers to ensure that the systems functions according to set parameters and investigations are on-going which are expected to be concluded by January 31, 2019, “ the report states in part.

It adds that the frequent Road User Account Discounts ( FUDs) provide for a discount of 25 percent on qualifying motorist applied on the toll fee of K 20 and K 40, respectively.

The report , however, indicates that 787 vehicles did not pay normal fees at Mumbwa toll station resulting in a loss of K 54, 229 and 6,050 vehicles equally at Shimabala toll plaza did pay resulting in a loss of K 378, 855.

It further points out the 2,523 vehicles did not pay the required fees at Katuba Toll plaza, resulting into a loss of K 195, 800 and 1,416 vehicles didn’t at Manyumbi toll gate resulting in a loss of K 327, 210.

At Kafulafuta tollgate, 557 vehicles did not pay , leading to a loss of K 134, 834 while at Chongwe toll gate, a loss of K 885 was recorded from the 15 vehicles that did not pay

Yesterday Finance Minister Margarete Mwanakatwe sasid that the reported losses in the media were related to minor system configuration challenges across toll booths and toll stations in the country.

Responding to an article in local daily tabloid ,the Daily Nation Newspaper, which alluded that K 1 million has been lost at the toll gates, Mrs. Mwanakatwe says the reported losses were related to minor system configuration challenges across toll booths and toll stations in the country.

“ The matter was originally trailed through the Government’s internal audit processes and later the Office of the Auditor General in their 2017 report. It is not a new case and my Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and conduct integrity checks on the system from time to time,” the Minister said in a statement.

She said steps have been taken to ensure that correctional measures are implemented so that any system related losses are prevented now and in future. She categorically stated that Government’s tolerance level to the mishandling, abuse and loss of public funds is at zero.

Mrs Mwanakatwe however warned that her ministry will not hesitate to evoke the necessary provisions of Public Financial Management Act, 2018 Act aimed at protecting public resources and institute remedial action.

Ministry of Works and Supply Permanent Secretary Agness Musunga told that PAC on November 15, 2018 when she appeared that the Agency has instituted investigations to review the transactions on the reported losses to determine the cause and appropriate action for recovery.

