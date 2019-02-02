The abandoned FAZ Super Division – Week Two match between Kitwe United and Kabwe Warriors will continue on Sunday at 11h00 in Kitwe.

The two teams were tied at 0-0 when Chililabombwe refereee Shem Nyondo was forced to suspend the match in the 53rd minute due to heavy rains as the pitch at Garden Park become water logged.

Match commissioner Mufana Mabolelo informed officials of the two clubs that only the remained minutes will be played.

“It is the remained minutes that will be played tomorrow. There is nothing we can do about rains it’s natural,” he said.

Chingalika and Warriors had gone to the break after an eventful first half.

Striker Rodgers Mukenge came close to giving Kitwe an early lead when his 5th minute short was stopped on the line by keeper Benjamin Ochan.

On the other hand, Warriors almost went ahead when forward Emmanuel Okutu saw his strike go slightly wide with keeper Lameck Siame completely beaten.

Meanwhile, Kitwe and Warriors are in Pool A of the 2019 transitional season.

