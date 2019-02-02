George Lwandamina says Zesco United are not going into Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group C opener against their rivals and visitors Nkana in Ndola with an air of revenge.

The match comes a week after Nkana beat Zesco 5-4 in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Charity Shield final in Kitwe.

But Nkana have reigned supreme over Zesco in their last three competitive meetings with three successive wins.

“In football there is no revenge, you just play your cards well,” Lwandamina said on the eve of the Group C Zambia derby showdown at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

“Zesco wants to win; Nkana would like to win, so there is nothing like revenge. In fact, football is a unifying factor.”

Meanwhile, both Zesco and Nkana will be without their first-choice goalkeepers.

Zesco captain Jacob Banda is serving a one match suspension while Allan Chibwe has dumped Nkana after the expiry of his six month contract with the club and is reportedly seeking better fortunes in South Africa .

But Nkana are hit harder on personnel heading into the match with defender Ben Banh and midfielder Duncan Otieno both absent and serving one match suspensions.

The good news for Nkana is captain Walter Bwalya has recovered from injury that has seen him miss the clubs last two competitive games.

