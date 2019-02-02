Government has advised labour unions to acquaint themselves with labour laws and industrial related documents in order to represent workers, effectively.

Minister of labour Joyce Simukoko observes that lack of information by labour leaders has contributed to high levels of mistreatment of workers by employers.

Mrs. Simukoko wondered why despite Zambia having one of the best labour laws in the World, many employees have continued to be exploited.

Speaking after she toured some companies in Lusaka yesterday, Mrs. Simukoko also explained that employers should not take advantage of the high employment levels and make people work as slaves in their own countries.

She disclosed that there is need for proper negotiations between labour unions and management to ensure effective representation of both parties.

At Lusaka hotel, the minister expressed concern that workers were still been owned seven months’ salary and service charge arears from 2016.

She said there is need for the union and management to come up with a settlement scheme that will see that employees are paid promptly.

And at Verun Beverages on Mungwi road in Lusaka west, Mrs. Simukoko was shocked to learn that workers in the factory were working without protective clothing, while unionized workers where been paid salaries of non-unionized workers.

And Lusaka Hotel Managing Director David Thompson has called on government to help in resuscitating the institution.

Mr. Thompson noted that being the oldest hotel in the country, government should have considered taken the institution and run it as a national monument.

The Minister also visited polythene products where she also urged the management to improve the working conditions of workers.

