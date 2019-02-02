Mighty Mufulira Wanderers where on Saturday denied their second successive 2019 FAZ Super Division victory when hosts Red Arrows held them to a 1-1 draw away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka .

Brian Chewe put Mighty ahead in the 53rd minute to score his second of the season but Lubinda Mundia replied for Arrows in the 77th minute to see them share the points.

Mighty lead on 4 points, one ahead of Zesco United and Nakambala Leopards who meet on Wednesday.

At Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe, Prison Leopards and Green Buffaloes collected their first points of the season following a 0-0 draw.

In Pool B, Power Dynamos winning start to the 2019 season came to an end following a 2-0 away to Green Eagles in Choma.

The defeat came a week after Power began the campaign with a 2-0 home win over promoted MUZA FC in Kitwe while Eagles lost 1-0 away to Forest Rangers on the same date in Ndola.

Amity Shamende put Eagles ahead as early as the 3rd minute to see the hosts take a 1-0 halftime lead.

Collins Mulenga made it 2-0 in the 70th minute just three minutes after he had replaced Shamende.

Eagles join Power on 3 points in Pool B after two rounds of games played.

But Buildcon now lead Pool B on 4 points following a 1-1 away draw at MUZA in Mazabuka.

Mande Badawa scored for Buildcon while MUZA FC scored their debut top-flight goal through Emmanuel Manda.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 2

02/02/2019

POOL A

Prison Leopards 0-Green Buffaloes 0

Red Arrows 1-Mufulira Wanderers1

03/02/2019

PP to Sunday due to a storm:Kitwe United-Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco

06/02/2019

Zesco United-Nakambala Leopards

POOL B

MUZA 1-Buildcon 1

Circuit City 1-Lumwana Radiants 0

Green Eagles 2-Power Dynamos 0

Nkwazi 1-Forest Rangers 0

06/02/2019

Nkana-Napsa Stars

