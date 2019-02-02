

Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance, Rev Godfridah Sumaili has advised Multichoice Zambia to discontinue a TV reality show called Lusaka Hustler as it promotes immoral behaviour.

Zambezi Magic has responded to the public outrage about the show claiming the show does not promote homosexual lifestyle despite one of the participants who displays gay lifestyle.

But Hon. Sumaili has advised that the show be discontinued because of the immorality it displays.

“This show should stop immediately. Our stand as a Christian nation is clear and the laws of the land speak louder.”

Head of Zambezi Magic, Mr Timothy Okwaro, has responded to comments on social media about the reality show Lusaka Hustle.

Mr Okwaro expressed regret about a social media post, which he says has misrepresented the content of the show.

“Lusaka Hustle is a locally produced reality show which follows the lives of three Zambian celebrities who regularly appear on television. The suggestion that the show advocates or promotes any particular lifestyle is an unfair misrepresentation”.

He added that Zambezi Magic is deeply respectful of Zambian laws and culture.

Below is the promotional trailer for the show

