The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) says it will this year hold its first ever National Economics Summit to discuss economic matters affecting the country and the world at large.

EAZ president Lubinda Haabazoka who revealed this in Lusaka yesterday added that President Edgar Lungu is expected to grace the summit which will be held in June in the tourist capital, Livingstone.

Dr. Haabazoka said the economics summit will bring together economists, government officials, academicians, scholars from other countries, and university students to discuss economic issues affecting citizens in Zambia and world over.

He said the association has also invited former heads of state of other countries he did not name to attend the summit so that they can share the experiences they have had governing the countries.

The National Economic Summit will be a blueprint of the World Economic Forum which is held annually in Switzerland to discuss economic matters of the world.

The EAZ President was speaking shortly after he presented a corporate membership certificate to Texila American University in Lusaka.

The membership certificate is in recognition of the partnership between the two parties.

Meanwhile, the Economic Association of Zambia says there is need to boost the performance of Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) for the country to achieve the four percent projected economic growth for this year.

Economic Association of Zambia ( EAZ ) Copperbelt Chapter chairperson Matthews Simuyemba says there was also need for local companies to participate in business with the mining companies to ensure that proceeds of business transactions circulate within the country.

Mr. Simuyemba notes that mining companies were procuring more of its materials from foreign companies by side-lining local companies which also have capacity to supply the same goods and services.

Yesterday, Minister of Commerce Christopher Yaluma announced that government has projected a four per cent economic growth for the country this year.

“ The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) need to put more effort in building capacity among the local entrepreneurs so that they can increase their production as well as exposing them to export markets, “ he said.

He noted that the projected growth rate was attainable as the economic prospects for 2019 were bright adding that the good copper and cobalt prices on the international markets are some of the factors that would help the country attain the projected growth.

He added that more foreign direct investment is expected this year following a good bilateral relations which government has signed of late.

He also urged government to continue wooing investors in various sectors as this would boost economic growth.

The EAZ chapter chairman however, noted that fluctuations in the global fuel prices and performance of major economies might have an impact on the Zambian economy and necessary interventions should be put to cushion such effects.

