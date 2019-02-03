Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs has again banned the Democratic Party and had urged it to stop conducting any political activities.

Last year, the Democratic Party sued Government through the Attorney General on the basis that the Registrar of Societies rejected to issue their Party a duplicate Certificate of registration despite having paid the annual subscription fees during the amnesty period.

The matter proceeded before the High Court which ruled in favour of the Democratic Party.

Home Affairs Public Relations Officer Nephas Chifuta has confirmed the ban of DP in a statement today.

Mr. Chifuta said after not being satisfied with the High Court ruling, the Attorney General appealed before the Court of Appeal.

Chifuta said the court of Appeal has issued a stay of execution of the High Court judgement which has reinstated the decision of the Registrar of Societies pending full determination of the matter before the Courts of Law.

“In view of this current status quo, the Democratic Party is advised to forthwith cease to conduct any political activities across the country until the Court of Appeal orders otherwise,” Chifuta said.

And Chifuta says the ministry remains committed to ensuring that that the Democratic Party adheres to the stay adding that any violation to this order shall be met with the full force of the Law.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs in its quest to ensure that law and order is maintained, respectfully appeals to the deregistered Democratic Party to adhere to the stay as any violation to this order shall be met with the full force of the Law,” Mr Chifuta said.

Earlier this week, Harry Kalaba accepted the DP’s offer to stand as its 2021 presidential candidate after being expelled as Bahati constituency PF Member of Parliament.

