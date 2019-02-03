The upcoming hosting of the Eastern and Southern African Association of Accountants-General ( ESAAG ) conference in Zambia is a confirmation of the trust and commitment government has to ensure the promotion of public financial management, Account General Dick Sichembe says.

Dr. Sichembe says public financial management is key in the development of any country and thus the conference is an opportunity for Zambia to share its experiences and achievements with member countries.

The accountant general , who is also the current chairperson of ESAAG , said this when he led a delegation of officials from the ministry of Finance in paying a courtesy call on Southern Province permanent secretary Mwangala Liomba in Choma.

The delegation was enroute to Livingstone to check on preparations for the ESAAG conference which will be held between 25th February and 1st march this year. Over 1000 delegates, among them accountant generals from 14 member states in Eastern and Southern Africa are expected to attend.

By hosting this year, Zambia has also assumed chairmanship of the ESAAG conference which is held annually by different member states.

And the Southern Provincial administration for recording drastic reduction in financial irregularities as it appeared before the parliamentary public accounts committee.

Dr Sichembe who made the commendation has since urged the controlling officer and accountants in the province to continue ensuring they manage public resources for the benefit of all Zambians and further reduce financial mismanagement.

“We want to uplift the lives of all Zambians by ensuring they benefit from public resources. These resources are not ours. They are for the people of Zambia. We are just custodians, ” he stressed.

He has since warned that anyone found wanting will be dealt with by the law.

Meanwhile southern Province permanent secretary Mwangala Liomba has assured the accountant general that the provincial administration is working towards curbing financial mismanagement. He explained that the provincial administration will do this by ensuring officers responsible for financial mismanagement are dealt with individually.

“We are working towards having zero audit queries. We have agreed with my team that we will not go to P.A.C anymore.” Mr Liomba stated.

