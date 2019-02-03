Zambia’s Celebrated football icon Kalusha Bwalya says the reprieve of his two year ban by FIFA appeals committee will allow him make positive contribution to football administration.

Kalusha says he is happy that the truth has prevailed and his innocence proven, although under difficult circumstances.

The 1998 Africa footballer of the year said his initial two year ban from football administration was unimaginable as it prevented him from doing what he loves most.

He said the period of his suspension was a difficult period for him and his family including people that have supported his football career.

Kalusha said the earlier decision by FIFA to suspend him from football activities came as a shock to him, owing to the fact he had never faced any disciplinary action during his entire footballing life.

He added that he was confident that the truth would prevail despite the stigma that is associated with an Africans.

“I was confident that the truth in the end would prevail, but you never know because there are so many things that can influence a decision and also coming from Africa, there is a lot of stigma that comes with it,” Kalusha said.

He has since thanked the FIFA appeals committee for having listened to his case favorably.

Kalusha, commonly known as The Great Kalu in the football circles, also expressed his gratitude to government officials, football administrators, football players and his former playmates for giving him strength and comfort during his suspension.

“I am glad it’s over and I can get on with doing what I love the most and that is being involved in football, and making a positive difference. Football is my life,” he said.

The football icon was speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa, in the aftermath of FIFA appeals committee reprieving his two year ban which was slapped on him following allegation of impropriety by the world’s football governing body.

Last week, the FIFA Appeal Committee partially upheld the appeal lodged by Kalusha Bwalya and reduced the sanction previously imposed by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee in its decision dated 12 April 2018.

After analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, the FIFA Appeal Committee decided to reduce the duration of the ban from taking part in any football-related activity imposed on Mr Bwalya to the period already served at the time of the notification of the present decision.

As a consequence, the ban imposed on Mr Bwalya ended upon notification of the decision of the FIFA Appeal Committee. Furthermore, a fine of CHF 10,000 had been imposed on Mr Bwalya.

