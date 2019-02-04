Home Entertainment Cleo Ice Queen releases “Secure the Bag” music video Entertainment Cleo Ice Queen releases “Secure the Bag” music video February 4, 2019 58 views 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Cleo Ice Queen released the video for the 2019 hustlers anthem “Secure the bag” Visuals by Smockback , song produced by Shinko beats [Read 51 times, 51 reads today]Related Posts:Cleo Ice Queen releases hustlers anthem “Secure the bag”Cleo Ice Queen to release music video for “Dont Mind”Wezi and Cleo Ice Queen release “Munanitema” music videoCleo Ice Queen releases her highly anticipated video ” Turn up”Cleo Ice Queen releases much anticipated “Dont Mind” video Loading... LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.