Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale has reminded all deputy mayors and vice council chairpersons who have served two and half years that they are not eligible to re-contest their positions in the forthcoming elections slated for February 22, 2019.

Mr. Mwale said only councilors who have not served as deputy mayors before are eligible to contest in the forthcoming elections that will take place in all the districts in the country.

Speaking in an interview in Chipata yesterday, Mr. Mwale noted that the local Government Act does not allow councilors who has served two and half years to re-contest the position of deputy.

Mr. Mwale, who is also Chipangali Member of Parliament, has since urged the councilors taking part in the forthcoming elections to conduct peaceful campaigns.

He stressed the need for councilors to respect the constitution by being gender sensitive when electing the deputy mayors.

He said they should consider electing female deputy mayors and vice council chairpersons where there are male mayors.

And Mr. Mwale has said deputy mayors and vice council chairpersons should not use their positions to get plots but to beef up service delivery to the people.

He said the Ministry of Local Government is determined to eradicate illegal land allocation of land and also to focus on the keep Zambia clean, green and healthy campaign.

And Mr. Mwale has urged all councilors across the country to conduct their campaigns in accordance with law noting that the polls to elect mayors will be held on February 22, 2019 countrywide.

On January 24, 2019, the minister, in compliance to the Local Government Act Cap 281 of the laws of Zambia, Act number 6 of 2010, directed that elections for deputy mayor and vice council chairpersons be held February 22, 2019.

