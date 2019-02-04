The Football Association of Zambia has set April 13, 2019 as the date for holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Prior to the AGM , provincial assemblies will be held from which elected delegates will attend the conference.

ZANIS sports reports that FAZ Secretary General (SG) Adrian Kashala says that provincial elections shall be held from 8th February, 2019 to 4th March, 2019.

Kashala says in a statement yesterday that the schedule for provincial assemblies commences on 8th February in Luapula Province, Northern and in Muchinga Province on 9th and 10th February, respectively.

Similar provincial assemblies will be held on 19-20th February in North-Western Province, 21-22nd February in Eastern province and 24-26 the February in Southern and Western.

The Central Province assembly would its provincial elections on 27th February while Copperbelt Province one would be held on 28th February to 1st March, respectively.

The Lusaka Province will be last to hold its provincial elections on 4th March, this year.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga will defend his position at the forth coming AGM. The former chairman of Kabwe Warriors Football Club was elected in 2016 to replace the then president, Kalusha Bwalya.

And FAZ has unveiled a Committee tasked to raise a 10 million United States Dollars bond through a Special Purpose Vehicle.

Kashala has disclosed in the same statement that the Committee which comprises eminent personalities will be Chaired by Joseph Katema and former Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Director Andrew Chipwende as vice chairperson.

Other on the committee include Ngenda Nyambe, Davies Pwele, Kafula Mwiche, Malcom Jhala and Victor Sodala, respectively.

The Executive Committee of FAZ is expected receive from FIFA One Million Dollars (increased from 500,000 Dollars in 2018) for operational and football development expenditure and additional USD2 million for infrastructure development.

This infrastructure development to be done in consultation with the Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Child Development targets to upgrade stadiums in Chipata, Kasama, Mansa and Solwezi, respectively.

Meanwhile, FAZ has identified five coaches to be sent for training in Europe. These are Bilton Musonda, Noah Chivuta, Yonah Phiri, George Chilufya and Mischeck Lungu.

