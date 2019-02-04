Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been invited to attend the 15th anniversary of the Mining Indaba which opened in Cape Town, South Africa today.

Mr Hichilema will join South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akuffo-Addo and other business executives at the largest gathering in the mining industry.

He said the UPND believes in win-win situations between mining companies and the countries they operate in.

“We arrived safely in Cape Town, South Africa where we will be attending the 25th Mining Indaba. This is the largest mining indaba in the world where governments, investors and high profile business leaders meet. This year the indaba will see Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akuffo-Addo give keynote addresses,” he said.

“We will be joining other high ranking Government officials and Mining executives in this endeavour as we seek solutions for our country and our people. The Indaba will discuss among other things, diversity and inclusion where communities will participate more in the mining industry. It shall also discuss talent management and sustainable employment in mining as well as the role of big data towards the year 2050.”

“For us, as firm believers in win-win situations between mining companies and the countries they operate in, we are grateful to the organisers for inviting us once more. Of particular interest to us is the conversation around women in mining, we believe this is the time we give opportunities to the women folk to fully participate in this industry that has been dominated by men,” he said.

Mr Hichilema said the involvement of women should provide a good segue into diversifying the mining industry.

He said this will eventually land Zambia into community participation.

“We are firm believers in empowerment; this is the reason we have always emphasised that joint ventures are the only way the local communities can participate in this industry that requires heavy financial capital investments. Where our people do not have finances, they have land which is their equity contribution. This is how we will have mining industry benefit the locals,” he said.

“We are excited with this particular Indaba which comes at a time when the tax regime in Zambia has been adjusted for the 9th time in 18 years. We shall take this opportunity to engage with the mining houses and have constructive dialogue on what would be a fair taxation system from their point of view and from our point of view,” he said.

“Such dialogue is essential in order to achieve a situation where mining investments benefits Zambia and Zambians as well as well as investors (win-win situation).”

[Read 398 times, 398 reads today]