The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has directed Multichoice Zambia to suspend the Lusaka based Hustle Reality Show, aired on Zambezi Magic on the DSTV platform.
The suspension, which has been ordered to be done with immediate effect, has been necessitated following a public outcry, that the Reality Show promotes a lifestyle, contrary to Zambian values and culture.
IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma said the authority has received several concerns from the public, with regards to the show, and as such directed Multichoice Zambia to withdraw it, in public interest.
“Section 24(1) of the IBA (principal) Act,2002 provides that all programmes by a commercial broadcasting service shall, subject to the conditions of a license and regulations of the authority-(a) reflect the culture, character, needs and aspirations of the people in the areas they are licensed to serve,” she said.
Ms Mapoma has urged the producers of local content to produce that which reflects the Zambian culture, as well as take into, the Zambia laws.
She further urged the television stations, to preview the content, and ensure that both picture and sound, is in line with the Zambian culture, and suits the needs of all content consumers.
This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma.
Are those thighs photoshopped or that man has some chick thighs? Perhaps a career in hollywood coz thats too much for Zambia! I’m even confused whether to type “the man has nice thighs” sounds very wrong!!
So the scene where these guys are at a massage parlor has the whole country talking? What if this guy had just had his back massaged so he was waiting for the friend who was getting a massage and the friend is visibly naked? Isn’t it that usually people in massage parlors usually have very less clothes on and mostly are clad in robes?
Almost all the shows on DSTV “promote a lifestyle, contrary to Zambian values and culture.” They promote murder, adultery, vulgarity, homosexuality etc… just ban the whole DSTV.
This hypocrisy is unbelievable! Don’t we watch some South African soapies every day where there are characters playing homosexual roles? And these soapies are aired by the same DSTv. Homosexuality is a terrible thing just like adultery but it is very real. We do watch movies where even adultery is committed but is adultery a good thing?
You can watch a man kissing a woman but you can’t watch a man kissing your wife.Same thing..watching other cultures practising homosexuality makes it seem abit alien and acceptable but watching your fellow Zambian do it is too close to home and brings discomfort as long held beliefs are challenged.
No need to explain, rubbish is rubbish, Done ! There must be moral hygiene in anything put on a public screen.
What is contrary to Zambian values and culture, is it the content of the show or one presenter? If its one presenter, remove him/her and let the show continue. Typical hypocrisy from IBA and that Sumaili minister.