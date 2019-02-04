The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has directed Multichoice Zambia to suspend the Lusaka based Hustle Reality Show, aired on Zambezi Magic on the DSTV platform.

The suspension, which has been ordered to be done with immediate effect, has been necessitated following a public outcry, that the Reality Show promotes a lifestyle, contrary to Zambian values and culture.

IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma said the authority has received several concerns from the public, with regards to the show, and as such directed Multichoice Zambia to withdraw it, in public interest.

“Section 24(1) of the IBA (principal) Act,2002 provides that all programmes by a commercial broadcasting service shall, subject to the conditions of a license and regulations of the authority-(a) reflect the culture, character, needs and aspirations of the people in the areas they are licensed to serve,” she said.

Ms Mapoma has urged the producers of local content to produce that which reflects the Zambian culture, as well as take into, the Zambia laws.

She further urged the television stations, to preview the content, and ensure that both picture and sound, is in line with the Zambian culture, and suits the needs of all content consumers.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma.

