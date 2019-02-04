Kitwe high court judge, Isaac Kamwendo has appealed to government to consider building new reformatories and approved schools for juvenile offenders.

Justice Kamwendo said the present scenario where juveniles are kept together with adult offenders is not healthy adding that there is need to come up with separate facilities that fit the needs of the juvenile offenders.

He said the correctional facilities where the juvenile offenders are remanded are overcrowded and this has a negative effect on their health.

Justice Kamwendo was speaking in Solwezi today, during the ceremonial opening of the 2019 high court criminal sessions for the Northwestern province.

He said considering the budget constraints that the country may be facing, there is need to rehabilitate the existing facilities by addressing the dilapidated infrastructure, collapsed sewer system and water reticulation systems.

Speaking at the same event, Northwestern province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela, said government intends to construct two modern facilities in Mufumbwe and Chavuma districts with the capacity of 250 inmates.

Mr Mangimela noted that the new two correctional facilities will help decongest the existing ones in the province.

He also appealed for the construction of a fast track court to help with the quick disposal of cases which have risen owing to the growth in population.

And speaking during goal delivery, Zambia Correctional Service Northwestern regional commander Joseph Kondoloni said the service has enough maize stock to feed the inmates till the next harvest.

Mr Kondoloni said as of today morning, the six correctional facilities namely Solwezi, Kasempa, Kabompo, Zambezi, Mwinilunga and Mufumbwe had a combined total of 808 inmates in custody.

