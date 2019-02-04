President Edgar Lungu has urged defence and security officers in the country to remain loyal and dedicated to serving the country at all times.

President Lungu said officers in the defence and security wings should maintain their loyalty to the appointing authority and superiors, and further remain nonpartisan before, during and after elections.

The President said he is aware of some officers who go behind their superiors to solicit for appointments, adding that such officers are a danger to the security wings.

The President was speaking during the swearing in ceremony of the new Zambia Air force Deputy Commander Major General Benedict Kalinda.

The newly sworn in Air force Deputy Commander, General Kalinda has replaced late Major General Kapotwe Chintu who died on January 11, 2019 in India.

President Lungu who is also Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces said he was confident that the new Deputy Commander will remain loyal and serve the people of Zambia diligently.

He noted that having served in the Air force for 30 years, Major General Kalinda deserves to be promoted, for having demonstrated good leadership qualities.

He however urged the Deputy Commander to be wary of people who might try and lead him astray during his execution of duty.

And speaking to journalists after being sworn in, the Deputy Air force Commander thanked the Head of State for showing confidence in him through the appointment.

He said he will work closely with the Air force commander to realise the vision of the Air force, which includes defending the airspace.

He added that he will also ensure prudent use of resources in the security department.

