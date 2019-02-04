Nkana captain Walter Bwalya says they must use their upcoming successive Group C home games to get their 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup group stage campiagn firmly back on track.

Nkana slumped to the bottom of Group C on match-day-one on Sunday night when they lost 2-0 away at Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The result saw Zesco take top spot in Group C while Al Hilal of Sudan are second following a 1-0 home win over Ghana giants Asante Kotoko on the same evening in Khartoum.

“We have two home games coming up and the six points is a must for us so that we can qualify to the next stage,” Bwalya said.

“We have lost today, yes, we have accepted that, but we are staying home for the next two games and they are must-win games.

“We have lost an away game but we must move forward because if we start looking back at this game it will bring us down.”

Nkana will host Al Hilal on February 13 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe before Asante Kotoko visit on February 24.

Nkana will later make its first Group C trip into Africa to Ghana to face Asante Kotoko on March 3 in Kumasi.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

-2018/2019 CAF CONFEDERATION CUP GROUP C

03/02/2019

Levy Mwanawasa Stadium,Ndola

Zesco United 1(John Chingandu 27′, Lazarus Kambole 45+2)-Nkana 0

Al Hilal 1(Waleed Bakhet 45′)-Asante Kotoko 0

2019 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

02/02/2019

POOL A

Prison Leopards 0-Green Buffaloes 0

Red Arrows 1(Lubinda Mundia 77′)-Mufulira Wanderers 1(Brian Chewe 53′)

03/02/2019

Kitwe United 1(Rodgers Mukenge 54′)-Kabwe Warriors 2(Paul Simpemba 89′,Patrick Kasunga 90+2)

Lusaka Dynamos 2(Emmanuel Habasimbi 19′ 83′)-Zanaco 5(Rodgers Kola 3′ 20′, Guily Manziba 66′, Tafadzwa Rusike 71′,Felix Nyaende 89′)

06/02/2019

Zesco United-Nakambala Leopards

POOL B

MUZA 1(Emmanuel Manda ?’)-Buildcon 1(Mande Badawa 35′)

Circuit City 1(Chitoshi Chiinga 19′)-Lumwana Radiants 0

Green Eagles 2(Amity Shemanda 3′, Collins Mulenga 70′)-Power Dynamos 0

Nkwazi 1(Emmanuel Chabula 75′)-Forest Rangers 0

06/02/2019

Nkana-Napsa Stars

TOP SCORERS 2018/2019

03/02/2019

LEAGUE

Emmanuel Habasimbi(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Rogers Kola(Zanaco):3

Tafadzwa Rusike(Zanaco):3

Brian Chewe(Mufulira Wanderers):2

Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars):2

Rodgers Mukenge(Kitwe United):1

Lubinda Mundia(Red Arrows):1

Felix Nyaende(Zanaco):1

Guily Manziba (Zanaco):1

Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):1

Amity Shemande (Green Eagles):1

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi):1

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):1

Jesse Were (Zesco):1

Jimmy Dzingai(Power):1

Martin Kayuwa (Power):1

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):1

Fred Tshimenga(Nkana):1

Kingsley Kangwa (Buildcon):1

Moses Phiri (Buildcon):1

Mande Badawa (Buildcon):1

Emmanuel Manda (MUZA):1

Chitoshi Chiinga(Circuit City):1

Emmanuel Okutu (Kabwe Warriors):1

Patrick Kasunga (Kabwe Warriors):1

Paul Simpemba(Kabwe Warriors):1

Austin Muwowo (Forest Rangers):1

Francis Simwanza (Red Arrows):1

John Kaiku (Lumwana):1

Victor Mubanga (Lumwana):1

John Goma (Mufulira Wanderers):1

Mathews Macha(Mufulira Wanderers):1

Portipher Zulu (Nakambala):1

CONTINENTAL

03/02/2019

Jesse Were (Zesco):5

Lazarus Kambole(Zesco):5

Festus Mbewe (Nkana): 2

Ronald Kampamba(Nkana):2

Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana):2

Anos Tembo(Green Eagles):2

John Chingandu(Zesco):1

Anthony Akumu (Zesco):1

Joseph Musonda (Nkana):1

Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes):1

Collins Mulenga (Eagles):1

Chipili Mungule(Green Buffaloes):1

Rahim Osumanu(Zesco):1

Steward Chikandiwa(Green Buffaloes):1

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):1

Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles):1

Harrison Chisala (Nkana):1

Jonathan Manongo(Green Eagles):1

Edward Mwamba(Green Eagles):1

Rahim Osumanu (Zesco):1

