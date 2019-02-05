The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested of Infrastructure and Housing Minister Developing Ronald Chitotela.
Mr Chitotela, 47, has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing property suspected of being proceeds of crime. ACC Assistant Public Relations Manager Dorothy Mwanza confirmed the arrest to ZNBC News in Lusaka.
Ms Mwanza said this is contrary to Section 71 subsection one of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.
She said that details in the first count are that on unknown dates but between the July, 2016 and October 2018 in Lusaka District, Mr Chitotela did conceal a property namely plot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makeni, Lusaka.
Ms Mwanza said the property was disguised in the names of Diris Mukange property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.
She said that in the second count on dates unknown but between the July, 2016 and October 2018, the Minister did conceal a property namely the remaining extent of Subdivision A of lot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill Lusaka.
Ms Mwanza said that the property was also disguised in the name of Diris Mukange property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.
She said Mr Chitotela has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.
Meanwhile Mr Chitotela who was accompanied by his lawyer did not answer questions from reporters.
Below is the full statement
PRESS RELEASE
ACC ARRESTS MINISTER OF INFRASTRACTURE AND HOUSING RONALD CHITOTELA
The Anti-Corruption Commission has today arrested the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Honourable Ronald Chitotela.
Honourable Ronald Chitotela aged 47 has been charged with two counts of Concealing
Property suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 subsection(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.
Details in the first count are that on unknown dates but between the 1st day of July, 2016 and the 30th day of October 2018 in Lusaka District, Honorable Chitotela did conceal a property namely lot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makeni, Lusaka disguised in the names of Diris Mukange, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.
Details in the second count are that on dates unknown but between the 1st day of July, 2016 and the 30th day of October 2018 in Lusaka District Honorable Chitotela did conceal a property namely the remaining extent of Subdivision A of lot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill Lusaka, disguised in the name of Diris Mukange, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.
He has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.
DOROTHY MWANZA
Assistant Public relations Manager
Shameful. How can a nation really develop?
When are you picking up Sunday Chanda and is brother for social cash looting
Chitotela insulted a loved son of luapula, Harry kabala, luapula chiefs are not happy with him, that’s why bad things are happening to him.
Chitotela needs take 10 white chicken, ten white goats and 10 white cows to luapula and beg for forgiveness for 10 days during which time he should to sleep on the floor for 10 nights alone, no wife!!! , Am just messenger for Chitotela. Say no more
The entire cabinet is corrupt. Sata had fired Chitotela…..but Sata was a more astute than Edgar
Thieving is finally being fought. Let us wait and see.
ACC has now started working, hee
About time….Watching this closely….
Very encouraging from ECL for allowing this.There is still time between now and 2021 to rid your government of the perception of high corruption. Hon. Chitotela also shifted the Government press to focus too much on development projects in his Luapula province giving people the impression that PF is only interested in developing Luapula.
How can this be encouraging …what would be encouraging if ACC Director was not hand picked by Lazy Lungu. Ronald reduced the Bill of Quantities for KKIA construction from what it was originally planned for and scooping all the excess!!
This is a first. A minister arrested!!!! Lets see what will happen.
And you say President Lungu interferes with these institutions.Kambwili refused to to be investigated hence the President fires him.Here we are waiting for the report from ACC then the president will act accordingly.
But ACC are not mentioning why this property is suspected to be a proceed of Crime. Neither do they mention the suspected crime.
What if Diris is a daughter, relative, mother, wife, friend and this was a genuine gift by the Minister.
It does not constitute crime for a Mr Chitotela to register property in the name of a Diris Mukange in Zambia.
The subject should be the crime (which has not been mentioned ) and not the concealment because it can easily be challenged.
This is just a press statement. The man will appear in court and they will adduce evidence there.
There is so much on this chap on specific contracts….am sure if they dug in on Lazy Lungu and all those ministers they would all be arrested.
We hope this is genuine arrest if not sugar coating or just stage planned. Otherwise we would be glad if most of the Ministers are investigated because we are not getting better payslips for a take home. Ministers are eating well and we are suffering. Besides just too many ministers for small population scooping cash from the government at will.
Maybe on this one Jona is working. Oh show evidence… Kikikikiki!!!!!
What a disaster ba PF. Solveni.
Once a thief always a thief.
Do you mean Lazy Lungu …he was debarred by LAZ for defrauding a client.