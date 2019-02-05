The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested of Infrastructure and Housing Minister Developing Ronald Chitotela.

Mr Chitotela, 47, has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing property suspected of being proceeds of crime. ACC Assistant Public Relations Manager Dorothy Mwanza confirmed the arrest to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Ms Mwanza said this is contrary to Section 71 subsection one of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

She said that details in the first count are that on unknown dates but between the July, 2016 and October 2018 in Lusaka District, Mr Chitotela did conceal a property namely plot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makeni, Lusaka.

Ms Mwanza said the property was disguised in the names of Diris Mukange property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

She said that in the second count on dates unknown but between the July, 2016 and October 2018, the Minister did conceal a property namely the remaining extent of Subdivision A of lot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill Lusaka.

Ms Mwanza said that the property was also disguised in the name of Diris Mukange property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

She said Mr Chitotela has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile Mr Chitotela who was accompanied by his lawyer did not answer questions from reporters.

Below is the full statement

PRESS RELEASE

ACC ARRESTS MINISTER OF INFRASTRACTURE AND HOUSING RONALD CHITOTELA

The Anti-Corruption Commission has today arrested the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Honourable Ronald Chitotela.

Honourable Ronald Chitotela aged 47 has been charged with two counts of Concealing

Property suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 subsection(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

Details in the first count are that on unknown dates but between the 1st day of July, 2016 and the 30th day of October 2018 in Lusaka District, Honorable Chitotela did conceal a property namely lot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makeni, Lusaka disguised in the names of Diris Mukange, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Details in the second count are that on dates unknown but between the 1st day of July, 2016 and the 30th day of October 2018 in Lusaka District Honorable Chitotela did conceal a property namely the remaining extent of Subdivision A of lot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill Lusaka, disguised in the name of Diris Mukange, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

He has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.

DOROTHY MWANZA

Assistant Public relations Manager

[Read 296 times, 1,083 reads today]