Coach Beston Chambeshi insists Nkana will bounce back from Sunday night’s 2-0 thumping at Zesco United in their opening Group C match of the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup played in Ndola.

Nkana are now bottom of the group with no point after Al Hilal of Sudan edged Ghana’s Asante Kotoko 1-0 at home.

Kalampa’s next Group C match is against Hilal on February 13 in Wusakile.

Chambeshi said his side has picked lessons from the drubbing at Zesco.

“The tournament has just started.This is just the first game. We can’t sleep and say everything is over,” he said.

“We will plan for the next game. We have learnt one or two things from this game. Come next game you will see a different character,” Chambeshi said.

Zesco coach George Lwandamina remained calm despite the big win over Nkana.

“We have just started and you want me to go over celebrating. There are still more games to be played. You have to be cool,” Lwandamina said.

Leaders Zesco visit Kotoko in Kumasi in their next group match on February 13.

